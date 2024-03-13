Gunmen kidnap senior matron in UNTH Enugu

Gunmen, suspected to be abductors, on Tuesday kidnapped a senior matron serving with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozalla in Enugu State.

Dr Augustine Duru, Chairman, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) UNTH Chapter, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Duru said that the senior matron (name withheld due to security reasons) was kidnapped in the same spot a medical doctor was kidnapped some weeks ago in the teaching hospital.

“When the association got information about the kidnap, we contacted the hospital security that confirmed that it was true.

“MDCAN leadership then mobilised the Resident Doctors and nurses/widwives associations as well as the security to a meeting with the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof Obinna Onodugo, on the matter.

“We held good deliberations on how to remedy the situation and ensure our own abducted colleague is released as well as make necessary reports to the authorities concerned.

“What was discussed or deliberated in the meeting is not what is meant for the public since it is a security matter. However, we are on it,” he said.

It was learnt from unconfirmed source that the incident happened within the morning hours between 8a.m. and 9a.m.

An SUV vehicle allegedly belonging to the abducted senior matron was seen abandoned at the spot of the incident in the hospital with bullet perforated glass on the front passenger side.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Dan Ndukwe failed as messages and calls made to him on the incident were never responded to.