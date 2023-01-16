ARD: Abiodun urges Nigerians to give support to widows of fallen heroes 

…Warns against taking heroes sacrifices for granted on account of 2023 elections

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called Nigerians to support the widows and children left behind by the nation’s fallen heroes so that their labour would not be in vain.

The Governor, who stated this in an interview after the laying of wreaths and parade by members of the Armed Forces to mark the end of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Arcade Ground Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Sunday, attributed the peace and security in the country to the efforts of men and women who sacrificed their lives for a united Nigeria.

“They died protecting the nation against internal and external aggressions. We must continue to ensure that we remember the widows, widowers and the children who are now fatherless or motherless.

“Yes, it is important to remember them today, but more importantly, it is good to remember them every day. Not just to come here and after all is said and done, we go home to come back next year.

“We should remember that these are the people, without them, we will not have peace, law and order and the security that we need which is directly responsible for the socio-economic development and allowed people to go about their business looking for means of life livelihood”, he said.

He admonished Nigerians to exhibit the act of love and appreciate those who laid down their lives to preserve the corporate existence of the nation, saying that “no love is greater than this”.

Abiodun emphasized that as the nation was moving towards the forthcoming election, his administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in all parts of the state through inter-party tolerance, warning that his government would not hesitate to wield the big stick, if the peace of the state is threatened.

“As we prepare for this year’s election, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we continue to have peaceful co-existence and inter-party tolerance to lower the political temperature in the state, and anyone found wanting of any attempt to run foul of the law, irrespective of who they are or how highly-placed, will be dealt with to the full extent of the law”, the governor stated.

He again advised parents to ensure that their children are not used for carrying out any act of violence or thuggery as security agencies are on ground to thwart any such moves.

Also speaking in an interview, the Widows Coordinator in the state, Mrs. Patient Okon, lauded the state government for its efforts at meeting the needs of the widows and their children.

She, however, called for more welfare packages to include empowerment for the widows and scholarship for the children of the fallen heroes.

Highlights of the event included laying of wreaths by the governor, Service Chiefs, royal fathers and the release of white pigeons by the governor as a sign of peace.

