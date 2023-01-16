Katsina APC rakes in N470m from secretariat appeal fund

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina State realized a whopping N470 million from its permanent Secretariat project appeal fund launch in Katsina at the weekend.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state, after the total amount donated by groups, government and individuals, including President Muhammad Buhari and Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, were announced, said the President and several donors didn’t want their donations or identity to be made public.

Masari also assured that the secretariat project would be completed ahead of the expiration of his tenure, saying part of the activities marking the inauguration of the APC governor of the state, if elected, would likely be held on May 29, 2023, in the complex.

He noted that the amount realized so far would go a long way in the ongoing construction or completion of the party Secretariat.

The highest donation of N50m at the event came from the chief launcher, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim Faskari, followed by N30m from Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, and the donations from Governor Masari and his Zamfara State Counterpart, Bello Matawalle among others.

