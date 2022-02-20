Archbishop Designate Idahosa set to host two nights outpouring program with Bishop Wale Oke, Archbishop John Osaoni, Gozie Okeke, others

Month of February for Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa has been a moment of Celebration, Worship and intensive Prayers.

In recent times and seasons where Christians are far from God’s plan for their lives, there is a strong need for the Prophetic to bring direction. The average Christian lacks clarity about his present and his future. This ignorance is the reason for more downfalls, mishaps, delays and so on.

Christians should be fully aware of God’s intention for their lives. The confusion and dilemma they go through is not what God wants. This is why Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa has come up with such special prophetic and power packed program.

February edition of “Night Of Mercy” is a Prophetic Worship and War-time with God and each time it is held, God does unusual things. Prince Gozie Okeke, the Guest Artist will be ministering in another dimension of praise and worship. Gabriel Peters, another Guest Artist, a Spirit filled minister of God will be leading everyone to the atmosphere of electrified praise, among others. February Friday 25th, 11pm till dawn.

While “Night Of Splendor” with Bishop Francis Wale Oke, the number One Pentecostal Christian, and Archbishop John Osa-Oni still in February Sunday 27th, 4pm. The God’s Generals will be coming with a stupendous anointing to heal, save and deliver. Prophecies will be given with immediate solutions. Accompanied by some Gospel Artists.

The host, Archbishop designate Isaac Idahosa will be releasing prophecies and transforming many lives. At NEW DAWN CENTRE, Opp White House, Gedegede, off mobile road, lekki epe expressway, Lagos.

