Oakville Estate Abuja sod-turning for Tuesday

Foremost Estate developer in the Federal Capital Territory, Greenland Concepts Nigeria Limited has said the sod-turning ceremony of its flagship green development, Oakville Homes situated at Karshi, Karu Local Government area of Nasarawa State will hold this Tuesday.

High profile guest speakers expected at the occasion include its director, Barr Olaitan Komolafe, Mr. Femi Adewole, Managing Director/CEO of Family Homes Fund Limited; Alhaji Aliyu Wamako, REDAN President and Barr. ‘Kemi Olomola-Sijuwade, Founder and Director, Greenland Concepts Nigeria Limited.

According to the developer, “the location of our Oakville Homes is contiguous to existing infrastructure such as good roads network and proximity to notable educational institutions like Loyola Jesuit College and Ave Maria University. The ongoing Apo Resettlement link road and the proposed connection to Guzape road would ensure ease of accessibility to Abuja city centre. The development is only about 3 minutes’ drive from the Navy Estate Junction along Nyanya- Karshi Road. Hence, security is assured at our Oakville Homes. All these factors and features also guarantee that the value of the development would keep appreciating. This would be of special interest to those who intend to purchase for investment purpose.

“Oakville Homes is designed to be an ambient community with just 20 elegant units. The architectural design is modern and combines aesthetics with functionality. Each housing unit is designed with the family in mind; with parking space for two (2) vehicles and enough lawn area for family evening relaxation. The homes are designed to be highly energy efficient. The Project will seek the IFC-EDGE certification to formally document its green credentials.”The project would have other amenities including a shopping center where residents can buy basic needs within the community and a green play area for children and leisure. There is also a bespoke facility management office within for the day-to-day management of the Estate. Residents should expect efficient maintenance services that are prompt.” The developer also said the payment for the homes has been made flexible with the provision of a bouquet of convenient payment options: from outright payment of the entire purchase price, staggered payment and even mortgage option. “Oakville Homes project represents a distinctive development which is a culmination of quality, serene, secured and environmentally friendly community to meet the needs of our discerning customers.”

For a better society