Today’s leaders should strive to bequeath united, prosperous Nigeria to generations yet unborn – Akpabio

.He’s committed bridge-builder -Emir

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that it was in the interest of all Nigerians that we remain one, in order to bequeath a united, prosperous, and better Nigeria to our children and generations yet unborn.

Akpabio stated this in his keynote remarks at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the ascension to the throne of his forebears of His Royal Highness, Emir of Azara, Dr. Kabiru Musa Ibrahim, on Saturday in Azara, Nasarawa State.

“Twenty years on the throne of your forebears is simply the benevolence of God on the life of our revered Emir and his people. I am here today with a large entourage from all regions of the country to demonstrate that we are all one, no matter the different languages and religions we speak and believe in, respectively”, Akpabio said.

The celebrant, according to the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, “is a great Nigerian, who has contributed a lot to the health of the people of Azara and Nasarawa State in general. My presence today in Azara, is to celebrate a friend and brother and to further ensure that Nigeria must remain one united entity. It is important for this cordiality to exist and we will continue to build bridges across the length and breadth of Nigeria. We are determined to bequeath a united and prosperous country to our children and generations yet unborn, far better than what we are currently seeing or seen in the past.”

“It is important we join hands with President Muhamadu Buhari, to do everything within our powers to put this country together, particularly, all of us who have benefited so much from this country,” he stated.

Going down memory lane on his over 15 years relationship with the Emir, the former Senate Minority Leader said, “He is a great friend of mine. We have known each other for over 15 years. That is why I came to be part of this divine honor by God to a man of honour and that explains the presence of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhamadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and over 25 first-class Emirs across the length and breadth of the Northern part of the country.”

Also speaking, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdulai Sule, thanked the Minister for his commitment to national unity.

“The unity you and other people down south are preaching is beginning to yield fruits and as leaders in the North, we will work towards the oneness of this country. President Muhamadu Buhari believes in peace, transparency, accountability and united Nigeria and governors we will continue to give that support”, he stressed.

In his welcome speech, the Emir described the Minister as a long-standing friend of his, who has continued to work for the progress and unity of the country, saying, “let me specially thank my brother, the Minister for honoring our invitation. It is a statement of his commitment to the oneness, peace, and progress of this country.

“Ever since our path crossed, he has been building bridges of unity across the length and breadth of this country and this must be encouraged. I thank you for coming to see where your brother is living. God will continue to uplift you to a greater height.”

For a better society