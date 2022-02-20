Champion Newspapers Limited
Femi Gbajabiamila Commission Oshogbo street in Surulere constituency 11 Lagos

By Peter
Speaker of the House of Representatives  Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. (middle)    Vice Chairman APC Lagos State  Central  Hon Hakeem Adisa Bamgbola (left) and others at the Commissioning of Oshogbo Street  , constituency projects in Surulere I1 . by the Speaker  held in Lagos on 18/2/2022… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

Oshogbo Street.

View  Oshogbo Street  , was reconstructed by Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. For the Benefit of  Humanity constituency projects in Surulere 11 held in Lagos 18/2/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

