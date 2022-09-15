Apostle Dr. J.E Davidson set for a Prophetic Powerpacked Program

As the country is gearing towards a new election, a lot of politicians are positioning themselves for various electoral position. This have seen a lot of them heading back to the grassroots that many of them have forgotten years ago.

As we thread in a perilous world, the need for Christians to always be in the mood of prayers is so imperative and the need to pray without season should be our watchword. Having this in view, Apostle Dr (Comrade) J.E Davidson is set to organize a Prophetic Power packed Program that will restore all lost glory.

The city of Lagos States in Orile Iganmu axis and it’s environs is yet to experience an awesome manifestation of God’s power in action from the ministry of Apostle (Dr) JE Davidson, the presiding pastor in charge of International Worship Center. CHOSEN AND ORDAINED CHRIST MISSION INT’L INC, aka Total Liberation World Ministries, present ‘The Philistines Are In Trouble’ with the theme ” The Ark Of The Lord In The House Of Dagon”.

According to the host, Apostle Davidson that Its a 7day Prophetic Encounter, slated to commence on Monday 19th & Sunday 25th September 2022, 6pm daily, Friday 23rd, vigil, 10pm till dawn, at the Church auditorium, 46, Makanjuola street, by Immam Raji street, off Okirika Market, Makanjuola junction, Sari iganmu, Opp Orile Police Station, Lagos. Its going to be moment Of total freedom, revealing problems and proffering instant solutions.

The guests are Rev Godfrey Nneji Okoro, Evang Peter N Eze, among others, while the host, Apostle Dr (Comrade) JE Davidson the host, who is a renowned and a reputable man of God. which will also features Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Prophetic Utterance with solutions, Miracle, Signs and Wonders, etc. He also said that The End of Affliction has come in the lives of everyone that will attend.

For a better society