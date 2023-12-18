APC, Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, AbdulRazaq celebrate Buhari at 81

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with former President Muhammadu Buhari on the auspicious occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary.

In a statement signed by Barr. Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, the All Progressives Congress (APC) described Buhari as “a legend known for his unparalleled integrity, incorruptibility and uncanny dedication to nation building.”

According to the statement, “We celebrate a visionary leader, elder statesman, patriot and democrat.

Your Excellency’s progressive proclivity and commitment to rescuing our dear nation from the precipice factored in the historic merger that birthed our great Party. “With you as the pioneer presidential candidate in 2015, the Party ousted the incumbent and coasted home to a resounding victory.

“As two-term President, your administration did a commendable job of cleaning the Augean stable and laying an enduring foundation for the development and greatness of our dear country.

“We are confident that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current APC-led administration will consolidate on the legacies of your administration.

“On behalf of the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (CON), the National Working Committee (NWC) and all stakeholders of our great Party, we pray for long life and excellent health for our dear former President, Muhammadu Buhari, as he continues to contribute to the development of our country and growth of our great Party

Similarly, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday.

Sanwo-Olu described Buhari as a leader, who remained consistent in character throughout his public career.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a press statement signed on Sunday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Buhari provided honest and transparent leadership in Nigeria during his tenure as Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and civilian President for two consecutive terms.

In his congratulatory message, Sanwo-Olu said Buhari’s unblemished record in public service, especially as a Military Governor, Minister of Petroleum Services, Head of State and President, has made him a role model to many Nigerians.

The Governor described the immediate past President as a courageous and passionate leader, whose commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate former President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81 years birthday. He has sacrificed the greater part of his life in service of our dear country as a military officer and public office holder.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari contributed immensely to Nigeria’s unity, growth and development right from his youthful days till he bowed out of office as President on May 29, 2023, having served Nigeria passionately in different capacities as Minister of Petroleum Resources, Head of State and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“During his tenure as President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, ex-President Buhari demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, integrity and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria.

“Now that he is retired, after serving the country for many years with an unblemished record, I urged the former President to not be tired of contributing to the country. We believe his contribution will remain invaluable as an elder statesman and patriotic leader.

“I hereby join family, friends, associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in celebrating former President Muhammadu Buhari’s 81st birthday. I wish him prosperous years of good health and wisdom in retirement.”

However, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has said that Throughout his eight years as elected President (2015 to 2023), His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, never for a second, shied away from displaying his strong affection, overwhelming compassion and undiluted empathy for Borno State and its people.

From his inaugural speech in 2015 to his actions till he left office, Buhari gave undivided attention to the fight against Boko Haram in Borno and rest of the northeast, just as he steadily accorded tremendous support towards the rehabilitation of victims, and their resettlement into new homes, sited in different parts of Borno and across the northeast, thousands of which were built and donated by the Federal Government he led.

Buhari made all his humanitarian policies at the Federal level, deliberately in favour of our states’ Government determination to strengthen citizens’ resilience against Boko Haram.

Buhari’s humanitarian policies, programmes and non kinetic counter insurgency measures, seriously undermined Boko Haram’s recruitment efforts and growth in Borno State. That hugely impacted on our security and stability.

Interpersonally, I have lost count on the number of times Buhari visited Borno State during his eight years, whether the visit was to show empathy and build our communal resilience, to support our military, to commission developmental projects, to lay foundation for new projects or to enhance our socio-economic recovery.

HE Muhammadu Buhari has been nothing short of a beloved father to Borno and its good people.

We today, as we will always do, celebrate a beloved father of Borno State.

Happy 81st Birthday to HE Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

May Allah grant our father many more blissful years and in the best of health, strength, faith and wisdom. Amin thumma amin.

Also, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birth anniversary.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to the statement , the governor described Buhari as a leader with many outstanding accomplishments.

“AbdulRazaq said the the former President symbolised humility, grit, calm, and patriotism.

“He will be remembered for his giant strides in infrastructural transformation of Nigeria and his trail-blazing investments in retooling the Nigerian security architecture, especially the military,”the statement said

The governor said that Buhari’s strategic patience helped to stabilise the country at some very critical moments of its history.

“The Governor asks Allah to grant former President long life in good health and happiness.

“I joins his family, friends, associates, leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress to celebrate the former leader”the statement said.