Tunde Imoyo confirms death of PR expert, Abdul Imoyo

Head, Media Relations, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Abdul Kolawole Imoyo is dead.

His brother, Tunde Imoyo who confirmed the death in a statement made available to newsmen, said

Abdul passed on early hours of Sunday.

The statement revealed that Imoyo, an outstanding media relations expert died at the First Cardiology, Ikoyi Lagos.

The statement reads:“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband, father, brother and uncle Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who went to be with the Lord in the early hours of 17th December 2023 after a brief illness.

“We are taking some time as a family to grieve over our loss at this time. We thank you for your prayers and support.

Further announcements will be communicated in due course,” he said.

The deceased, according to his Linkedin page, had been working with Access Bank since August 2014.

He had also worked in the Public Relations Unit of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) before joining Access Bank.

Imoyo was also the Finance Editor of BusinessDay between May 2004 and July 2010.