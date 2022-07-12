APC govs applaud Tinubu’s choice of Shettima as running mate

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina and Victroy Orimemi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governors on Monday applauded the choice of former Borno State Governor and erstwhile Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Senator Kashim Shettima, as running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists after paying a Sallah visit to President Muhammadu Buhari

in his Daura country home, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, described Shettima as”one of Nigeria’s finest.”

He however said the governors “were pleasantly surprise that our presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, on a visit to Daura, announced his choice of vice presidential candidate.”

Bagudu expressed confidence that Shettima would bring a lot of traction to the APC presidential ticket, adding that “so, we are quite pleased and pray that his formidable capacity will compliment the well-known capacity of our presidential flag bearer and Nigerians will be convinced that there is a positive change.”

Reflecting on the seven years of APC government in the country, Bagudu said the governors were very proud of the achievements under the political dispensation notwithstanding that “in life, no matter how hard you work, some things may not be achieved.”

Earlier, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima, told the State House and Katsina State Correspondents that the emergence of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate was the governors “collective decision.”

Uzodima however brushed off lightly the agitation for religious balance of the APC presidential ticket, saying “I didn’t hear of any such.”

To him, there is no vacancy for opposition parties in the presidency in 2023, asking rhetorically, “the APC governors will deliver 22 states because we have done very, very well, so, how many states are remaining?”

The Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lanlong, however maintained that Shettima’s emergence as Tinubu’s running mate was at the discretion of the latter, adding that “anything the candidate does, is in the interest of the party and ours is to work for the party and by God’s grace deliver the party in the main elections.”

