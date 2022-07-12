Anambra demolition team defies sit-at-home order, continues demolition exercise

PHIL OKOSE, ONITSHA

The demolition team of Anambra State Government Monday continued the demolition of illegal structures and shanties at Fegge, Onitsha, despite the sit-at-home order being observed by residents of the State.

It was gathered that the taskforce team arrived Akunnia Njote waterways at Fegge around some minutes past 11.am on Monday and continued the demolition of structures built on waterways there.

On arrival, it was observed that some residents around the area built on waterways which has over the time forced flood to pass through wrong channels thereby destroying people’s properties and risking of lives.

Reacting on the demolition exercise, Mr. Louis Mbanefo, expressed satisfaction over government efforts to tackle the issue of flooding that result in environmental degradation.

He urged the State Government not to relent in the war against flooding adding that the target of urban renewal of the state would be achieved despite the obstacles being confronted.

Meanwhile business activities remained shut as markets, banks, schools, courts, roads, offices, among others were deserted.

The ever-busy Onitsha end of the Niger Bridge, Onitsha/Owerri road, notorious Upper Iweka axis, Ogbonmanu junction and Nnewi triangle were all deserted.

Also, Barely three weeks after the evacuation of refuse in most of the dump sites in Anambra State, mountains of refuse have reportedly returned prompting the State chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme and others to plead for evacuation of the refuse.

In a press release signed by the CLO chairman, Ezekwueme, his secretary, Chidi Mbah and treasurer, Hyginus Udensi, and made available to newsmen in Onitsha, CLO urged the Governor to intervene and avert the health hazards and epidemic spread looming in Onitsha and its environs.

“We urge Governor Soludo to expedite actions towards evacuation and clearing of the refuse dump sites in various parts of the state”.

In the press release tagged, ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’, the group reiterated that, “clearing of waste bins and refuse is inevitable and ineluctable to avoid flooding, health hazards, erosion , obstruction, destruction of roads and blockage of drainage channels and roads due to torrential downpour currently at its peak.”

“In the course of our observation of on going Onitsha clean up and Urban Renewal Initiative and level of compliance of the Governor Soludo directive for demolition of illegal structures on the drainage systems. We commend the political will and relentless efforts of Governor Soludo to ensure safe, secured, clean and habitable homeland”.

“Notwithstanding , there are still refuse dump sites in various parts of the state that need and deserve urgent and immediate evacuation as they constitute a threat to lives and health of the citizenry”.

Recall that CLO was in the vanguard agitating for the cleaning and clearing of various dump sites during the last administration where only Ochanja round-about refuse was then evacuated.

According to CLO, “”we wish to reiterate our earlier appeal to his excellency to set aside one day every week for one on one interaction with cross section of citizens in order to get feedback on the impacts of government policies and programmes as well as problems, predicaments and plights of the citizenry and their urgent needs.

It is of prime importance for the governor to listen and accept constructive criticism and bear it in mind that those who tell him what he needs to know and do are really those who want him to succeed, not those who tell him what he wants to hear because of their selfish interest.”

“He should advise his Commissioners and Political Appointees to make themselves available and accessible by the citizens and reduce unnecessary bureaucratic bottle neck and attend to problems, complaints and plights of the citizenry.

Pertinently, all political Appointees should serve and not to be served. They should show civility, humility, respect, decorum, humane and love while discharging their duties.

We support efforts by the government to transform the state to liveable and secured home land, but rights and dignity of citizens should be adequately protected and safeguarded”.

