APC Convention:  Aspirants Forum solicits support for Hon Sheriff’s candidature

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

All Progressives Congress (APC) group under the umbrella of APC Aspirant Forum Borno State chapter, has called on Hon. Yusuff Sheriff Modu to contest for the position in the National Working Committee of the party in the forthcoming National Convention of the APC on February 26, 2022.

.Speaking at a Press Conference held at the APC secretariat, Maiduguri on Friday, the state coordinator of the forum, Hon. Grema Kyar,i said: “it is my singular privilege to on behalf of the Borno.APC Aspirants Forum and our support groups at the grassroots level at various constituents, wish to call our distinguished National Secretary of the Forum Hon. Yusuf Sheriff Modu to contest for an office of the National Working Committee of our great party in the forthcoming National Convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, 26th February 2022.”

“The Forum is calling on Hon. Yusuf Sheriff Modu to declare his intention within 24 hours, as the nomination form for the post of NWC will be purchased to him by the APC Aspirants Forum when the sales of form commence by the secretariat of the All Progressive Congress Caretaker Extra ordinary Convention Planning Committee”, the forum added.

Though the Forum did not say the position they are calling him to contest, Hon. Kyari, however, said they will decide on which position when the party leadership releases the zoning positions of the party.

The Forum, therefore, urged the leadership of the party and indeed the entire APC shareholders in the state to throw their weight behind Hon. Yusuf actualizes his dream, stressing that he is a complete gentleman, who has a passion for his state and the country at large.

Enumerating the contribution of Hon Sheriff, the Forum said: “The call became necessary due to the magnitude of contributions he made to the success of the party at the local, state and federal levels during 2015 and 2019 general elections. Hon Yusuf single-handedly formed, coordinated and nurtured the APC Aspirants Forum from its inception to where it is today with structure in all 774 councils, 36 states and FCT headed by Col. Abdulaziz Yar’adua as National Coordinator and Yusuf as Secretary”.

The Forum, while assuring their continued unalloyed support and loyalty to President Buhari, Governor Zulum, Senator Kashim Shettima, the state party chairman, Hom. Ali Dalori and his team thanked all members of the Forum, friends well-wishers, and supporters for attending the press conference.

