Anxiety persists on missing Ondo Muslim Cleric

DAMISI OJO, Akure

As the search for the missing of a Muslim Cleric, Saliu Abdurahem, continues on Monday in Arigidi- Iboropa water ways in Ondo State with combing of forest by many Muslims faithful, volunteers and sympathizers, his whereabouts is still unknown since Friday evening.

He left the house in his motorbike and after sometime, the wife called but he responded that he was stranded due to downpour.

Till late in the night the wife called and the phone was switched off.

The anxiety was heightened on Saturday when various search efforts were made to no avail.

It was later the motor bike was discovered inside a river with ignition key on it. The river had make-shift temporary bridge.

It was learnt that he family had reported the case to the police in Ikare.

A Muslim cleric, Sheik Naheem Imam from Arigidi Akoko said this was one of the greatest tragedy to Islam and humanity because the learned Islamic cleric who graduated from Ekiti State University, is highly responsible and very popular.

Naheem Imam urged people not to lose hope on the victim; rather they should pray fervently p as they continue their intensive searching.

The development has forced Ilorin indigenes and entire Muslim community in Akokoland to remain in pensive mood.

