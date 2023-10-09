Bolanle Raheem: Police Officer Drambi Vandi sentenced to death by hanging

Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi is to die by hanging for his role in the death of Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, the court ruled on Monday, October 9, 2023.

It would be recalled that Raheem was killed on Christmas day last year under questionable circumstances in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

She was said to be returning from church when she was shot and killed by the officer attached to Ajiwe Police Station later identified as ASP Vandi.

Ruling on the matter which attracted national attention when it occurred in 2022, Justice Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos High Court on Monday found the police officer, Darambi Vandi, guilty on a one-count charge of murder and sentenced him to death by hanging for shooting and killing the Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem.

Details later…

