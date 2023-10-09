Sujimoto @ 9: The nine month journey that births what has become 9 years of innovation

42 years ago, nine months was what it took before Mrs. Victoria Idayat Ogundele birthed the man who has, in the past nine years, completely transformed the way people live through the creation of Nigeria’s foremost luxury real estate brand, Sujimoto Group.

In numerology, the number nine denotes the end of a stage, an era marked by tenacity and the capacity to achieve objectives through a rigid growth process. Thus, Sujimoto has over the past nine years outweighed the weather of uncertainty in the midst of Nigeria’s troubling economy, which has dragged the value of the naira from N160 to the current exchange rate of N1020 as against the dollar.

Despite the economic setbacks in an environment where capital is scarce and government assistance is almost non-existent, Sujimoto has used the ‘uncommon entrepreneurial skill’ as the force to explore new terrains and set new standards that meet global orientation. The brainchild behind the luxury real estate powerhouse, Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele, has within nine years built Sujimoto Group into an ambitious brand with a valuation of approximately $1 billion in luxury real estate, manufacturing, and fintech.

In less than a decade, Sujimoto has created and promoted several entrepreneurs and talents within its capacity as a brand, although, with the rising economic situation, most of these talents resort to the Japa Syndrom. Not relenting in its pursuit, the luxury real estate firm still develops highly skilled professionals while attracting more individuals who desire to work with the brand.

With just a suite filled with vision and a drum of audacity, Sujimoto’s growth into the limelight wouldn’t be mentioned without the attention the brand garnered during the brand’s fifth anniversary, which marvelled the entire continent, as well as the fast sell-out of its Medici terrace apartments just 11 months upon launch in 2015.

Sharp Sharp! Smart investors and prospective home buyers who saw for the first time ever the high level of quality and standard Sujimoto has brought to the market didn’t wait to be told before securing units, which today have more than quadrupled their investments.

Over the years, Sujimoto has constantly shattered all forms of mediocrity, setting new rules and becoming the new benchmark for luxury living in Africa through its array of audacious projects.

The record-breaking Medici Terraces ushered in the unveiling of LorenzoBySujimoto, a dream so big everyone kept asking, ‘WHO IS SUJIMOTO?’.

Newspapers, Wheatbakers, and bloggers kept the nation alert until Sujimoto entered the same ‘shokoto’ with FBank, while acquiring land in the morning to erect what will become the tallest residential building in Nigeria, but Nigeria and her economic outlook took it at night.

Still, the luxury real estate brand’s dreams didn’t get lost, as this was rekindled with the birth of GuillianoBySujimoto, where most investors withdrew their interest, but only a few three said “yes”. Yes, to perseverance, yes to consistency, and yes to the integrity of a brand known for its reputable visions. When Giuliano Terraces launched in 2017, the units that sold for N280 million are currently valued at a staggering N1 billion today.

Woven from the threads of experience, a long journey filled with stones and nails of difficulties, disappointments, and discouragement, where many saw calamities, Dr. Ogundele only smelled opportunities, and with that tenacity, he once again went a step ahead to prove all naysayers wrong with the audacious 15-storey luxury development LucreziaBySujimoto (Banana Island’s tallest residential building), which is also the most talked about luxury project in Nigeria, currently with only two units left and an estimated completion time of Q1 2024.

Sujimoto’s 9th anniversary is not a mere reflection of the past but a testament to the ceaseless pursuit of excellence, a future-ready company with innovation as the lifeblood of its progress, and the core dedication of its quality people who believe in the dream and visions of the brand.

“If we all Japa(ed) nine years ago, where would we live? What would we tell our children when we are not able to turn the skyline of Lagos into a mini-Dubai?

-Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele.

Today, what many thought was impossible has now become a moving train of an enterprise with a milestone that has propelled the Sujimoto brand towards its 78,840th hour of constant progression, innovation, and immense transformation across various sectors.

From Hospitality to Manufacturing, Farming to Fintech, Sujimoto’s gigantic dreams and audacious visions clearly know no bounds. The brand holds a remarkable portfolio of multi-billion-dollar projects such as the S-Hotel, Sujimoto Twin Tower STT, a unique 3-in-1 project – Residential Hospitality & luxury retail (and The Tallest Twin Tower in Africa), Sujimoto Cement and Ready Mix Concrete, The Regal Queen Amina project in Abuja, Motopay (Nigeria’s revolutionary payment app), Sujimoto Tower in Sandton, South Africa, Sujimoto Rice Farm Estate, and many other projects.

It is evident that to achieve anything successfully in the African region of Nigeria, you must cross the 9 lives, the 9-month journey, and the 9 years philosophy that Sujimoto has accomplished and be ready to swing up into the next phase of skyrocketing growth.

“In a nation where there is almost N100 trillion in infrastructure & housing deficit, where food insecurity is consistently on the rise, we are taking on the mantle to build 1 million hectares of farm estate and create thousands of farm entrepreneurs with our Sujimoto Farm Estate project.

-Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele.

As the future of Sujimoto gleams with promise, just like the world’s most successful companies, Sujimoto already thrives on value creation over profit maximisation, with a strong commitment to doing things not ten percent better but ten times better across various sectors.

Sujimoto’s remarkable success isn’t just about strong business acumen but also a deeply rooted influence of mentors such as Chief MKO Abiola, HRH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as Dr. Ogundele’s ever-supportive and extraordinary mother, Mrs. Victoria Idayat Ogundele, an exceptional entrepreneur who has mastered the life-changing principles of business. Her relentless pursuit of success, her ability to turn challenges into opportunities, and her unwavering belief in the power of dreams have moulded the GMD of the luxury real estate group into the visionary leader he is today.

“As a brand, we have not achieved up to 10% of our true potential; we have not fully impacted the lives of our staff, family, and friends, but we have crossed the 9 lives; we have seen dollars go from 160 naira to 1020 naira; and all we see now are great opportunities ahead of us.” Dr. Ogundele added.

Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele is the Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development, and the mastermind developer behind the renowned Giuliano. Our other audacious projects, such as the most sophisticated building in Banana Island, LucreziaBySujimoto, the grandiose Sujimoto Twin Tower, the tallest twin towers in Africa; the regal Queen Amina by Sujimoto, a monument to royal affluence; the magnificent high-rise LeonardoBySujimoto; Nigeria’s No. 1 most affordable luxury housing, Ìlú Titun, and Africa’s most exclusive waterfront townhouses, GiovanniBySujimoto, some of which have etched an indelible imprint on Nigeria’s skylines, a testament to their unrivalled mastery of modern day engineering.

