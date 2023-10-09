University of Ibadan targets 100 Small /Medium Enterprises for 3rd SME Fair in November

PATIENCE OGBO, Ibadan

Plans are in top gear for the commencement of the University of Ibadan’s 3rd Small and Medium Enterprise SME Fair in November. This year’s SME Fair tagged ‘’ Beyond Borders’’ is slated for November 1st -2nd at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre in commemoration of the University’s 75th anniversary.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Convener of the 3rd SME Fair, Associate Professor Ruth Adio-Moses stated that ‘’ The aim of the Fair is to bring the gown and town together and it is meant to expose our students to entrepreneurial development and strategic partnership. It is also meant to open up industries to the innovations we have on campus. There will be opportunities for product advertisement, product promotion, networking, seminars, twelve workshops, two-panel discussions, pitch competition, innovation showcase, product demonstration, funding opportunities, entertainment, and business advice and consultancy’’.

Associate Professor Adio-Moses calls on Nigerians , organizations and the Oyo State government to collaborate with the University of Ibadan in sponsorship of the Fair so as to enable the Fair to be free for the participants. She said ‘’ The University of Ibadan is providing leadership. The Vice-Chancellor Professor Kayode Adebowale gave his approval for this Fair and the DVC in charge of the Department of Research and Strategic Innovation as well . The Oyo state governor, His Excellency Engineer Seyi Makinde is the Host of this Fair and we are appealing to him for his support because if we have a good sponsorship, we can afford to make the Fair totally free for the exhibitors. We look forward to such sponsorship so that we can have more people come to the Fair to leverage and benefit from the immense opportunities the Fair will provide ‘’.

Mr. Fasola, a member of the 3rd SME Fair Committee while commenting on the immense benefits SMEs offer the country said ‘’ The University has observed that most of our students’ projects and that of the lecturers are just sitting there on the shelves. This Fair is to let the community know that there are lots of innovative ideas that can be developed for the benefit of the entire society. We are also aware that there are people out there who can develop these ideas to what can become useful in society. The University of Ibadan is also looking at a sort of Innovative Hub where people can bring ideas, others will sponsor and develop the ideas. Also, this will serve as a research centre where industries can bring their problems and we can research them. The Bank of Industry (BOI) was at the Fair last year and they have startups for people who have ideas. ’

Mrs. Okutinyang of BLG Events who is the Consultant for the 3rd SME Fair stated ‘’ People are encouraged to sponsor this laudable project. There will be entrepreneurs who will share their success stories for others to learn from. Aside from the sessions, there will be fun, music and a whole lot of activities ‘’.

