Managing Director/CEO, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olaotan Soyinka,being flanked by management team and staff of the company during the 2023 edition of the Customer Service Week which held between October 2-6, 2023.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc used the weeklong event to thank and appreciate its numerous customers, home and abroad and urged them to continue to patronize Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for all their general insurance needs in the years ahead.