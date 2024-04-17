ANWO-OLU CONGRATULATES MUTIU ARE AT 65

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Secretary of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Alhaji Mutiu Are on his 65th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Are as a seasoned administrator and committed politician.

He said Alhaji Are has made remarkable contributions to governance and politics in Lagos as a chieftain of the ruling party in the State for many years, adding that his positive impacts as scribe of the GAC are felt within the party and the State as a whole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Alhaji Are for being a committed and passionate leader, noting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has used his various positions for the progress and development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole in different capacities.

He said: “On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke, the Government and the people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress, I congratulate Alhaji Mutiu Are on his 65th birthday.

“As Alhaji Mutiu Are celebrates this significant milestone, I pray that God will increase him in good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria.”