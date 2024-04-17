ASR Africa commences the construction of N250 million office block for the College of Health Sciences, University Of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the philanthropic initiative of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CFR, CON), has kicked off the construction of the N250 million Abdul Samad Rabiu College of Health Sciences Office Block for Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State. The construction of this office block was kicked off with the groundbreaking ceremony which was held today within the institution’s premises.

The project, which is a one-storey facility, will comprise twenty (20) staff offices, the office of the Departmental Head, a Panel Room, staff convenience as well as storage spaces. This became necessary following the expansion of the College facilities comprising five (5) Faculties and a School of Medical Laboratory Sciences with various Departments spread across the faculties and the school.

At the groundbreaking event, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor L. S. Bilbis, welcomed the ASR Africa team with profound gratitude and expressed satisfaction with the level of support received so far from the Chairman of ASR Africa, and the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu. He noted that the project, upon completion, will accommodate its growing academic programs and students and that the choice of the project was in response to this pressing expansion need.

In his response, Dr. Ubon Udoh, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, appreciated the University’s outstanding performance in Health and Medical Sciences. He reiterated the commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu to supporting quality education within the tertiary education system in Nigeria. Dr. Udoh urged the institution to focus on the sustainability of this noble project and provide the necessary support to the construction team for the speedy completion and delivery of the project.

ASR Africa is currently undertaking several health and educational interventions in Sokoto State for 2.5 Billion Naira. These include the construction of the ASR Africa Administrative building for the College of Health Technology, Gwadabawa, Administrative Building and School Clinic for the School of Nursing, Tambuwal; and 2 units of faculty buildings, 1 unit of Administrative Building, 1 unit of Hostel and a Complete Water Scheme at the Sokoto State University College of Medical Sciences.

About ASR Africa

ASR Africa is the brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.