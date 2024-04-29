JAMB releases 2024 UTME results, over 1.9m candidates await fate

.Withholds results of 64,624 students

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, with 1,842,464 candidates scoring above 200 out of 1,904,189 who sat for the examination.

The Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyode, announced that 64,624 results are under investigation for various reasons, including verification, procedural issues, and examination misconduct.

Out of the released results, a mere 0.4% scored above 300, while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above. This indicates a significant improvement in the performance of candidates compared to previous years.

A total of 1,989,668 candidates registered for the examination, representing a 24.7% increase from the previous year. However, 80,810 candidates were absent, while 2,899 were present but unverified.

The Board experienced some hiccups during the examination, with 25 sessions disrupted in 95 centers. However, the affected sessions were promptly rescheduled, and only one center was delisted due to substandard performance.

Prof. Oloyode noted that examination infractions have continued to decline with the introduction of Computer-Based Testing (CBT), and the Board is committed to sustaining this trend through automation and technology.

The release of the 2024 UTME results marks a significant milestone in the admission process, and candidates are advised to check their results promptly.