Anambra women, youths vow to enthrone Ozigbo

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Women in Anambra State under the aegis of Anionwu Support Group and its youth wing, have vowed to ensure victory for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP flag bearer in the 6 November 2021 governorship election, Chief Val Ozigbo.

Making the vow during a campaign rally for Ozigbo in Onitsha, the coordinator of the group, Mrs Uzoamaka Anionwu, stated that, “we need people we can trust and rely upon for the infrastructural development of the state like former Governor Peter Obi did and no such people than Chief Val Ozigbo and his deputy, our own daughter and sister who is from Onitsha but married outside Onitsha”.

“We have since started house to house campaign for her and Ozigbo, they are two of a kind and will take the state to the next level.

“On the day of the election after voting we will stand there to ensure the boxes are not touched by those who believe in rigging, the votes must count,” she vowed.

“Days were gone when we were bought over with money by selfish, never- do- well who emerged as our governor.

Now we have shined our eyes to pave the way for PDP. It is going to be PDP all the way in Anambra governorship election”.

Also speaking, the youth leader of the group, Prince Obiemeka Ifionu (Asata Ojoto) said that,” this is not a time for noise making but action to ensure Ozigbo’s victory.

“We have much trust in him, that if he wins he will do better than the incumbent governor Willie Obiano” .

“We are mobilizing the youths to ensure complete victory for Ozigbo who we believe will restore the lost glory of Anambra state” he stated.

