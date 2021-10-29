Ex-NAN Deputy Editor-in-Chief becomes Akure community monarch

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A retired Deputy Editor-in-Chief of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Michael Omolade, has been installed as the new Olugbeji of Igbejiland in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The chieftaincy title was installed on Omolade by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Adetoyinbo , Odundun II.

During the event which took place at the old palace of the Deji of Akure on Thursday, Omolade performed all the needed traditional rites.

The rites were supervised by the Head of Palace Chiefs, High Chief Oshukute Ogunleye, along with Osudo of Deji’s palace, Chief Ojo Omoniyi.

Omolade was born on Aug. 25, 1959, attended primary school in Akure, and had his secondary education at Commercial College, also in Akure.

He later attended tertiary education at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and retired as a Deputy Editor-in-chief in NAN in 2019.

Omolade, while speaking with reporters after his installation said he was happy to have been installed and promised to work for the progress of the community.

He assured of working towards the progress of the community and its people promising to ensure the safety of lives and property of his subjects.

“I give God the glory for sparing my life till this day to bag this chieftaincy title and I am grateful to the Deji of Akure and to the people of Akure kingdom.

“I have a lot of programmes for my people and I will make sure that the area is developed. I will try to govern well so that there will be peace and tranquility in the community,” he said.

He later said that he would work with the government to ensure that dividends of democracy reached the people of the area

The new Olugbeji will be presented officially to the Deji of Akure after seven days of his installation.

