Anambra Ohanaeze inaugurates Idemili chapter

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Idemili North chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has been inaugurated by the Anambra State President, Obi Prince Chukwuemekalum Udedeme, at council secretariat hall, Ogidi.

Inaugurating the members, led by Chief Augustine Udo, the State President charged them to always carry out their functions in tandem with the rules and regulations guiding the organization even as he charged them to see themselves as fathers to the people in the area.

He reminded them that if they perform well that their achievements would always found them to continue to serve the people, stating that they should see themselves as selfless servants of the people.

He specifically enjoined the newly inaugurated chairman, Chief Udo, to help in unifying all groups, warning him that he can not operate in isolation of the traditional rulers, Presidents-General, leaders of Thought, community leaders, among others.

“You can’t work alone without the PGs, traditional rulers, transition committee members, women wing, youths, among others. The chairman of the caretaker committee members, Hon. Chuks Igboanua, is there to help you. We work hand in hand with town unions, and if Idemili is satisfied as the engine room, Anambra State is satisfied”, he stated.

Speaking, the caretaker committee chairman of the local Government tea, Hon. Igboanua, commended the State President of Ohanaeze, for finding Idemili North chapter worthy to be inaugurated, and urged the members to work to the expectation of all and sundry.

In his own contribution, the chairman on the occasion, and President-General of Nkpor community, Chief Innocent Aghamba, expressed satisfaction with the successful inauguration and urged the members to take the people in the local Government to the next level.

In their various contributions, candidates of All Progressive Congress, APC, Chibuzo Okeke and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Vincent Obi, for Idemili North House of Assembly, pledged to assist in the welfare of the chapter whenever called upon to do so.

Others who pledged to see to the welfare of the chapter included, Chief Patrick Agbata, and the President of all the Presidents-General in the State, Chief Titus Akpudo, who administered oath of office on the members inaugurated.

In his response, the chairman of the newly inaugurated chapter, Chief Udo, commended the State President of Ohanaeze, traditional rulers of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido, Uke, Igwe Charles Agbala, and Oraukwu, Igwe Emeka Onuora, for their fatherly advice towards the success of the inauguration.

He pledged to be of good behaviour and avoid actions capable of dragging the image of the chapter to the mud even as he solicited for cooperation from all and sundry to help move the chapter forward, pledging to also help Idemili North caretaker committee in moving the area forward.

