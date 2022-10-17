UN int’ Rural Women Day: Aliyu initiates quarterly market to encourage rural women farmers across the six Area Councils in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In line with President Buhari’s agenda for women, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu has initiated a quarterly market to encourage rural women farmers across the six Area Councils, display farm produce in an open place where many can easily come to patronize them.

In particular, the Minister also reiterated commitment to continue to subsidize farm implements and seedlings to enable women farmers in the nation’s Capital increase production with less cost to enhance food security.

Dr. Aliyu who dropped this hint at a forum organized by the Global Women Development Network (GWDN), Nigeria to mark the United Nations International Rural Women’s Day, explained that the idea would help the farmers to address post harvest loss and also help the women have value for their money.

In the words of the minister: “Rural Women deserve all commendations because of their unending efforts to farm, they are gradually taking the centre stage.We are also going to look at ways that they can be transporting the food items easily to the market. This is also part of the FCT Administration’s commitment to empowering women to succeed in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda for women.

“With the seriousness I have seen in the rural women farmers in the FCT, we will start quarterly farm produce display market, where all and sundry will be encouraged to buy off from the farmers, this will make them have value for money.” She said.

Aliyu thus, directed the Director, FCT Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu to work with the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat for smooth take-off of the market

Also, the Country Head, Global Women Development Network (GWDN) Nigeria, Dr Jummai Ahmadu said the rural women especially farmers deserve support to excel in their farming activities.

Dr. Ahmadu assured that,the rural women farmers under her watch would continue to enjoy an enabling environment to thrive as she will give them financial support and also ensure outright purchase of most of their produce.

The programme which was supported by FCT Social Development Secretariat, Helpline Foundation for the Needy, and Addfun International School, highlighted the distribution of cash gifts to support rural women farmers, dance competition among various groups of women clusters drawn from the six Area Councils of the FCT, distribution of modernized charcoal stove to the women groups and a short playlet to extol the virtues of the multi-tasking rural women in supporting their families.