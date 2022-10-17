Champion Newspapers Limited
Arise Walk for Life held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Former Nigeria international athlete Falilat Ogunkoya; Nigerian former   professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper. Peter Rufai. Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade;  former Nigerian footballer who led Nigeria to gold in the 1996 Olympics. Nwankwo Kanu and others  during the 14th Edition of Arise  # Appointed to live at Lekki link Bridge 15/10/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Pastor Idowu Iluyomade his wife ; Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade; (both Middle ) and others at the Arise # Appointed to live.

R-L…  Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group, Janet Adetu, first lady of Ogun State, Dr. (Mrs) Bamidele Abiodun  and others .

L-r ,.. GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, with  Mrs Pat Okpei .

L-r… Sola Opaleye; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade;  Otunba Niyi Adewunmi, Otunba Seni Adetu  and Pastor Trevor Akindele.

Cross Section of the participants, during Arise# Appointed to live.

Boat participating,, during  Arise   # Appointed to live at Lekki at ikoyi  link bridge .

L-r … Pastor Trevor Akindele;  Otunba Niyi Adewunmi and  Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade; (sitting 2nd Left)   GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, (Standing 2nd left) and other participants.

Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade (middle) cutting the cake with other guest during the 14th Edition of Arise # Appointed to live at Muri Okunola Park Victoria Island, in Lagos 15/10/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

