Arise Walk for Life held in Lagos

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade his wife ; Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade; (both Middle ) and others at the Arise # Appointed to live.

R-L… Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group, Janet Adetu, first lady of Ogun State, Dr. (Mrs) Bamidele Abiodun and others .

L-r ,.. GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, with Mrs Pat Okpei .

L-r… Sola Opaleye; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; Otunba Niyi Adewunmi, Otunba Seni Adetu and Pastor Trevor Akindele.

Cross Section of the participants, during Arise# Appointed to live.

Boat participating,, during Arise # Appointed to live at Lekki at ikoyi link bridge .

L-r … Pastor Trevor Akindele; Otunba Niyi Adewunmi and Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade; (sitting 2nd Left) GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, (Standing 2nd left) and other participants.

Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade (middle) cutting the cake with other guest during the 14th Edition of Arise # Appointed to live at Muri Okunola Park Victoria Island, in Lagos 15/10/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society