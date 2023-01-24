AMLi, stakeholders task parents, African leaders on affordable quality education for youths

A non-profit and non-government organisation, A Mother’s Love Initiative(AMLi), has tasked African leadership especially Nigeria to ensure that African youths access equality and affordable education.

It said this would groom, prepare and provide the continent with quality future leadership that promotes social, national and economic development that will position Africa for global business competitiveness.

AMLi is saddled with the responsibility to providing preventive and remedial interventions to individuals and families raising a child to ensure that the child is stable and balanced in order to make the child useful for self, family and the community resulting in the rebirth of hope for a happy future, in commemoration of the 5th United Nations International Day of Education being cele on celebrated on January 24

The non-profit organisation that advocates the abolishment of the Hurried Child Syndrome in African communities starting the campaign from Nigeria, said this syndrome has saturated homes, workplace and communities in a seemingly unconscious manner consequently leading to several topical issues facing the Nigerian child, youth and adult in the present day.

According to the Founder/President, AMLi, Barrister Hanatu A. Enwemadu, since the successful launch of Hurried Child Syndrome in Lagos in November, 2021, the organisation had increased the awareness and level of engagement at the national level to ensure that every home is aware and sensitised on the need to stop the practice of hurrying children through life.

Barrister Enwemadu said Hurried Child Syndrome has influences and its associated consequences on the economic and social development of Nigeria society and Africa at large.

She further said one of the objectives of AMLi was to push for serious advocacy against total elimination of hurried child syndrome in Africa.

In this year’s of International Day of Education, Barrister Enwemadu warned parents against this syndrome.

However, speaking on the importance of education to national development, she said education was a human right, a public good and a public responsibility, Nigeria should not miss it.

In line with this year’s International Day of Education’s theme, “to invest in people, prioritize education,” Barrister Enwemadu said since the role of education in the society cannot be over emphasized, especially in developing of countries like Nigeria, government should endeavour to invest in her citizens mostly youths and prioritize education which is the easiest way for national development.

She added: “This year’s International Day of Education should serve as a reminder to Nigerian leadership and Africa as a whole to ensure that millions of children and youths dropped out of school are helped”, even as she encourages that non-profit and non-governmental organisations, private institutions, all and sundry should play a role towards reducing high level of illiteracy affecting Africa’s development.

Barrister Enwemadu warned that “the only way we can achieve this goal is by playing down gender inequality which is seen in some environment”, adding:. “The girl child should have equal right to education and other benefits. AMLi advocates strongly for quality, accessible education and better lifestyle for Africa child as one of its responsibility”.

She further said education must be prioritized to accelerate progress towards all the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations now and in times to come.

