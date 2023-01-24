Shani, Azare, agog as Senator Ndume supports, receive APC campaign train in Southern Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Thousands of the supporters of the Senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammedi Ndume, have stormed Shani and Azare the headquarters of Shani and Hawul Local Government Areas to welcome Governor Babagana Zulum as the campaign train of the All Progressive Congress (APC) moved to Southern Borno,.

The supporters of Senator Ndume, who had adorned Shani and Azare with billboards, posters and flags, were chanting Sai Zulum, Sai Ndume, and gave a rousing welcome to Governor Zulum and other top party officials as they moved to the Southern Borno.

The Supporters assured the Governor of their 100 per cent support to all APC candidates from top to bottom..

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Shani, a grassroots supporter of Senator Ndume, Sa’idu Gora, said,: “Ndume has no problem in Shani, Shani has always been a stronghold of APC and Senator, we would give our block votes to Presidential candidate of our Party, Bola Tinubu and Shettima, Senator Ndume, Mujtari Betara and all other candidates of the party from.top to bottom.

“We are satisfied with the representation of Senator Ndume, that was why we want to vote for him again for him to give us s quality representation,. Even in this rainy season, he provided us with two tractors in Shani, and I am among the beneficiaries in the state, as I even used it on my farm. This is in addition to construction of schools in Pitila and Walama ward”, he added.

He further explained: “As the Senate Chairman, Committee on Army, he has enrolled about 150 youths from Shani into the Army, as well as empowered our women and youths through his wife, Hajjiya Maryam Ali Ndume, who supported us with grinding, tailoring machines and cash grants as startup capital.

“Our only problem: We are calling on us to ensure that high institution is established in Shani. It would be recalled that HD once sponsored a Bill for the establishment of higher institutions, which I learnt has passed a second reading at the Red chamber”.

Also speaking, Abbas Hamman from Hawul Local Government Area said the people of Southern Borno were proud of Senator Ndume “as he has been one of the most popular lawmakers that have given qualitative contributions at the National Assembly.

“As a result of this, he has warmed people’s hearts and there no senator in Nigeria today who is championing the interest of his people like Senator Ndume”.

“Among his achievements, apart from legislative contributions, he built many schools, classrooms, dig boreholes and built hospitals across the nine local government areas in his constituency, as well as empowered women with 500 tailoring machines, 500 grinding machines and vulcanizing machines were equally distributed among youths”, Hamman added.

