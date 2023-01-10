Amb. Dr Ekanem set for an Oversized Glory with multiple celebrations

As the Nation’s challenges seems not to get any better through conventional means, spirituality and God’s intervention has become imminent. And as the year gradually gains momentum with the month of January already singing and activities beginning to pickup everywhere, Amb (Dr) Benjamin Ekanem, popularly known as The manifestation Oracle, a renowned and a reputable man of God, the presiding Pastor incharge of Manifestation Chapel Int’l (The Covenant Place of Answers) has left no stone unturned as he is set to organize 5 days Program to restore the lost glory, with the theme Oversized Glory

The month of January carries lots of benefits as the host, Amb Dr Benjamin Ekanem will be unfolding an impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will not remain the same. Church Anniversary, Celebration of his birthday, his book launch, and Official Church dedication..

According to the host, The Oracle, who says that Program will be the best among it’s kind. Slated to commence on Tuesday 17th – Sunday 23rd 2023. Tuesday 17th 8am, Wednesday – Saturday 4pm! Special features, Minister’s Conference(Wednesday to Saturday, 8am) Sunday 8am (Anniversary day/ Papa’s birthday), Red Carpet 1pm, at the Church auditorium, 35, Oke Alafia street, off Gasline bus stop, ijoko road, sango Ogun state.

Guest Ministers of God across the globe will be coming with an unusual annointing for transformation and acceleration to bless the participants. The likes of Apst Paul Odola, Bishop Umah Udah, Bishop Praise Machine, among others, while Amb Dr Benjamin Ekanem remains the host. Also ministering are Manifestation Mass Choir! Minister Queenie Ekanem Amb Induz Pst KayCee Udu Women Leader, and other anointed men of God.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline