Adieu Peaceful Peace, Film Industry Pathfinder…

Between 2007 and 2013 when I was Editor of The Guardian on Saturday, Igalaman Shuabu Husseini wrote a weekly column on Nollywood for the newspaper. He interviewed actors and actresses or simply wrote about them; he wrote about film productions, awards (AMAA), international film industry and Nollywood’s place, among others. Husseini was good at what he did (where is Igalaman now?). He was an industry household name. An AMAA (African Movie Academy Awards) board member, he was very close to the founder Ms Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

Husseini’s reporting on Peace’s groundbreaking effort at giving Nollywood and, by extension, African films, a firm footing in the international film circles (through AMAA) was so informed that, as the Editor of that page, I often felt like The Guardian on Saturday, with one on the driving seat, was a veritable Nollywood pathfinder. I can’t remember now but I think Peace once visited The Guardian to express her gratitude to the Saturday team for their support for AMAA and Nollywood. Now the Great One (to borrow from the Indians) has called her back home!

How does it almost always happen that the best go first? Peace was a Nigerian icon who worked hard to bring the African film industry under one prestigious, internationally recognized umbrella called AMAA, much like America’s OSCARS or the French CANNES. AMAA was yet to ‘arrive’ before Peace’s unfortunate passing. May her dream never die.

And may Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.