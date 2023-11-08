Alleged certificate racketeering: Lagos Assembly summons commissioner, LASU VC, others

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr. Tolani Akibu, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the Senate of the institution and other top staff over allegation of extortion and certificate racketeering levelled against the school.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, while noting that the source of the story could be suspicious and not trustworthy because of its tendency to blackmail, however agreed that the concerned officials of the institution be invited so that facts about the allegation could be unearthed for the sake of the reputation of the school.

“I agree that the committee should invite those to be invited to establish facts about the allegation, but we must not because of that destroy our institution’s reputation,” Obasa, an alumnus of the institution, said adding that if anyone is found wanting, such a person should be sanctioned.

Moving the motion under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, Hon. Owolabi Ajani told his colleagues that there was a need to invite the Commissioner, the VC and others for the House to unravel the facts behind the allegation.

Ajani noted that LASU had maintained a high level of integrity over the years adding that this must be sustained.

While Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh urged that the investigation should involve people in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) unit of the institution, Hon. Desmond Elliot and his colleague, Ladi Ajomale, who said they attended LASU, supported that the allegation be investigated.