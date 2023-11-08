Gov Mutfwang presents 2024 budget of N295bn as finance, admin, works, education get lion share

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has presented a whooping sum of N295,434,568,464 billion as a budget estimate for the 2024 fiscal year tagged, “The budget of new beginnings”.

Presenting the 2024 appropriation bill before the Plateau State House Assembly on Tuesday for effective legislative consideration, Governor Mutfwang said the budget is aimed at laying a solid foundation for the peace and prosperity of Plateau state.

Daily Champion reports, that the proposed budget estimate of 2024 is higher than the approved budget estimate of 2023 with the sum of N145,483,233,873.00 billion.

It was also observed that the recurrent expenditure component of the budget had N157.5 billion representing 53.33℅ as the capital expenditure stands at N137.9 billion representing 46.66℅ of the budget estimate.

The sectors which gained higher allocation includes; finance and economic planning N26.2 billion representing 18.98℅, administrative N22.2 billion representing 16.06℅, Land, Housing and Urban Development N20.6 billion representing 14.96℅, works and transport N14.3 billion representing 10.42℅, education N10.4 billion representing 7.61℅, water, sanitation and energy N15.9 billion representing 11.59℅ of the budget estimate.

Other ministries are; agriculture N10.2 billion representing 7.38℅, Law and Justice N6.8 billion representing 4.96℅, health N5.5 billion representing 3.95℅, environment and minerals N1.7 billion representing 1.27℅, information and communication N1.2 billion representing 0.83℅, science and technology N772 million representing 0.56℅, women, youth and sports N1.3 billion representing 0.96℅, commerce and industries N134.6 million representing 0.09℅ as well as tourism, culture and hospitality N100 million representing 0.07℅ respectively.

Governor Mutfwang said his administration is committed to implement a budget that would add value to the socioeconomic development of the state and better the lives of the citizens.

“The vision and mission of the present administration in tandem with The Time Is Now Mantra, is to intervene in the area of security, agriculture, human capital development, public health, industrialization and aggressive revenue generation.

The Governor urged members of the Plateau 10th Assembly to accord the 2024 appropriation bill due consideration.

Speaker Plateau state House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Moses Sule assured to scrutinize, expedite action and ensure speedy passage of the budget estimate.

He called on ministries, department and agencies MDAs to get ready and collaborate with the legislature.