Enugu govt commences renovation of NYSC orientation camp

By Cosmas Chukwu Enugu

Enugu State Government has commenced the renovation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Governor, Peter Mbah, made this known during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023, Batch C, stream one corps members deployed to the state on Tuesday.

Mbah who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu said that the project will be completed in due course, adding that the government is sinking a new borehole to provide adequate water supply to the camp.

He said,” the state government being aware of the many challenges in the camp and in response to the passionate plea of the State Coordinator has commenced a complete and holistic renovation of the orientation camp.

“God willing, these projects will be completed in due course and we will have a model orientation camp in Enugu State. One of the key elements of the agenda of this administration is empowerment of our teeming youths. The state government will collaborate with NYSC to achieve this objective.”

In her address, the Coordinator, NYSC, Enugu State, Gladys Adama, thanked the state government for the steps it has taken to revamp the orientation camp.

Adama who announced that 1,544 corps members from different parts of the country participated in the swearing-in exercise, said that they will be exposed to the language and culture of the people of Enugu to enable them communicate effectively with members of their host communities.

“At the end of registration, a total of 1,544 corps members comprising 812 males and 732 females were registered. They have been of good behaviour and at responding to training.

“With the level of commitment and dedication exhibited so far, I am confident that we are going to have a smooth exercise,” she said.