Akpabio tasks lawmakers on economic recovery, national security, others

By Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

As the Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday after its six weeks of Christmas and New Year recess, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has challenged his colleagues on the need to redouble their efforts on economic recovery, national security, healthcare reform, and social justice.

Akpabio stated this in his opening remark at Tuesday’s plenary.

He said,”In the coming months, we will face a multitude of challenges, from economic recovery and healthcare reform to national security and social justice. It is imperative that we approach these issues with a spirit of collaboration and a commitment to finding common ground.

” Let us rise above partisan divides and work together, transcending party lines, for the greater good of our nation. Our patriotism demands that we heed no other call except Nigeria’s call—the call echoed in our National Anthem.

“Let us continue to work and collaborate with the Executive Arm under His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, without compromising our independence as enshrined in our constitution.”

Consequently, he added,”I urge each and every one of us to embrace the power of dialogue and the importance of compromise. Let us listen to one another with open hearts and open minds, guided by reason and evidence in our decision-making. Let us be champions for the marginalized and the voiceless, advocates of justice and equality.

“Our purpose should be twofold: to do as much good as we can to all the people we can, and to prevent any injustices from befalling anyone in our great nation, for injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

“As we embark on this new legislative session, let us be inspired by the limitless potential of what we can achieve together.

“Let us remember that the work we do here has the power to transform lives, uplift communities, and shape the destiny of our great nation and the fortunes of our continent.

” We must be bold in our vision, unwavering in our commitment, and steadfast in our dedication to the principles of democracy and good governance.”

Continuing Akpabio said,”Once again, I extend my warmest welcome to all of you. Let us embark on this new chapter with a sense of purpose and a determination to make a difference.

“Together, let us strive for excellence, serve with integrity, and leave a lasting legacy of progress for future generations.

“Let this Tenth Assembly be a reference point in legislation, a testament to our collective dedication and vision.”

Meanwhile, the two chambers of the National Assembly have adjourned plenary till Tuesday, February 6, 2024 to allow members the opportunity to participate at campaigns and subsequent bye-elections taking place across the country this weekend.