WHO advocates global action to end STDs

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2024 World Neglected Tropical Diseases

(WNTD)s Day, the World Health Organization(WHO) has advocated for global unity and action to end the scourge of the diseases.

The WHO African Regional Director, Matshidiso Moeti, in her message to commemorate this year’s WNTD further called for a united front to tackle Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD)s while highlighting the urgent need for increased commitment and resources to accelerate their elimination globally and specifically in Africa.

The message said: “Today, the global community pauses to reflect on the profound impact these diseases have on the health and well-being of billions worldwide.”

The theme for this year’s World NTD Day is “Unite. Act. Eliminate.”

She stressed the importance of collaboration, individual action, and the ultimate goal of eradicating the debilitating diseases.

The Regional Director also urged individuals and communities to act by raising awareness, advocating for change, and mobilizing resources necessary to combat NTDs, addressing the inequalities they perpetuate.

Noting Africa’s progress, she said the WHO Regional Office for Africa and the Expanded Special Project for Elimination of NTDs (ESPEN) have successfully reduced the number of people requiring interventions against NTDs by 18 million, with 19 countries eliminating at least one NTD.

“Togo achieves a historic milestone by eliminating four NTDs, river blindness, elephantiasis, sleeping sickness, and Guinea worm disease, showcasing Africa’s remarkable achievements in the fight against these diseases.

“Public-private partnerships and contributions from non-governmental organizations, including the Neglected Tropical Disease NGO Network (NNN), have played a pivotal role in the successes, with pharmaceutical companies donating crucial medications,” she said.

Moeti stated the importance of research, development, and innovation in the success of NTD elimination programs, providing a foundation for effective interventions.

“Increased awareness has led to better diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of NTDs, with a focus on controlling the vectors and improving sanitation to enhance overall quality of life”.

The Regional Director noted that despite progress, Africa still bears 40% of the global burden of NTD cases, prompting a call to address persistent challenges and implement clear roadmaps toward ending NTDs.

Moeti highlighted the role of the WHO Regional NTD Road Map, guiding countries in developing their National NTD Master plans and the importance of maintaining momentum since its launch in 2015.

Making reference to the Kigali Declaration, Moeti underscored the need for high-level commitment from governments and communities, leading to the launch of the Mwele Malacela Mentorship Programme for Women in NTDs.

“Recent commitments from the United Arab Emirates, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and other donors at COP28 demonstrate a global effort, with WHO in Africa unveiling a new blueprint to strengthen health systems and move closer to universal health coverage in the fight against NTDs,”

Moeti said the WHO remains steadfast in supporting regional efforts to eliminate NTDs once and for all.