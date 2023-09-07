Akpabio lauds Election Petition Court verdict on 2023 presidential polls

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which on Wednesday affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.

Akpabio describes the Court verdict as an affirmation of the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as delivered at the polls in February.

The Senate President heartily congratulates President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima on the resounding affirmation of their popular mandate by the well-thought-out judgement of the Court.

Akpabio notes that the court painstakingly evaluated all the issues raised by the petitioners and delivered a clear verdict on the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He asserts that it is clear to see for dispassionate observers that despite the challenges, Nigeria’s electoral process is making a stdy progress and deserves the appreciation and support of all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria.

Akpabio urges Nigerians to continue to support the Tinubu government in its drive to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

“I applaud the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for upholding the victory of our President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our Vice President, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, at the 2023 presidential polls.

“I also congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on its vindication by this well-thought-out landmark judgement.

“This judgement has expressly affirmed the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for our party the APC and its Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, freely given at the February 2023 polls.

“As the Court has painstakingly addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners, I urge all concerned to accept the judgement and join hands with the Tinubu government in its bold efforts to secure the wellbeing of our people,” Akpabio said.

