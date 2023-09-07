Champion Newspapers Limited
Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria , Induction Ceremony held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ... Dean, Faculty of Education University of Lagos, Prof Adebayo Oladipo; register and Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Prof Josiah Ajiboye; HOD Science Education UNILAG. Prof Sunday Adeyemo; Faculty officer, Facility of Education UNILAG. Barrister Mercy Chukwu; during the Induction Ceremony   Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN)  held at UNILAG  facility of Education in Lagos on,5/9/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.   
L-r .. . Ifeoma Onyegbule Emily; receiving her Certificate from Dean, Faculty of Education University of Lagos, Prof Adebayo Oladipo; register and Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Prof Josiah Ajiboye,  during the Induction Ceremony, held at UNILAG  facility of Education in Lagos.

L-r… Dean, Faculty of Education University of Lagos, Prof Adebayo Oladipo; register and Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Prof Josiah Ajiboye; Coordinator (TRCN) Lagos.Princess Adaobi Ekwuno; HOD Science Education, UNILAG Prof Sunday Adeyemo.

L-r… Dean, Faculty of Education University of Lagos, Prof Adebayo Oladipo; register and Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Prof Josiah Ajiboye; HOD, Science Education, UNILAG. Prof. Sunday Adeyemo; presenting a Certificate to, Obot Imoh Nyong; during the Induction Ceremony of (TRCN).

Cross Section of the inducted members, during the Induction Ceremony   Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN)  held at UNILAG  facility of Education in Lagos on,5/9/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

