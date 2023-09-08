Obaseki congratulates Inneh on appointment as Nexford University’s Nigeria Country Director

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Oghogho Inneh on her appointment by Washington-based Nexford University as its Country Director in Nigeria.

The governor, in a statement, said that Inneh’s appointment is well-deserved on account of her diligence and unwavering commitment to excellence in the course of her professional career as a management expert.

According to him, “I congratulate Oghogho Inneh on her appointment as the Nigeria Country Director of Nexford University.

“Inneh has led a very accomplished career in project management and corporate strategy, providing guidance and insights to drive change and manage transition in work places.

“We are proud of her accomplishment and celebrate her genius as she continues to give a good account of herself as a hardworking and diligent corporate czar.

“We are proud that she has put Edo State on the global map once again and celebrate this feat, even as we are certain of her competence and drive to promote the Nexford University brand in Nigeria.”

