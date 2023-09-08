100 days: Appointments ‘ll be based on merit not political reward — Kefas

EMMANUEL AWARI,Jalingo

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has said that his administration’s appointments would be based on qualification rather than political reward.

He stated this in his speech to mark his 100 days in office, held at the Executive Chamber’s Government House, Jalingo.

“When I took office 100 days ago, I made a commitment to bring positive change, progress, and prosperity to our beloved state.

“Today, I stand here to report our progress and to set the course for the future. In these first 100 days, we have achieved significant milestones.

Infrastructure Development: We have initiated key infrastructure projects across the state, with a focus on improving our road networks, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

“Progress has been made, but there is more to be done to ensure access to quality services for our citizens. Also in our ongoing journey to re-vitalize Taraba state, I am delighted to share with you our plans for the reopening and upgrading of critical infrastructure, including the Suntai Airport in Jalingo, to meet higher standards of air operations.

“The Suntai Airport in Jalingo is a gateway to our state, and its reopening and upgrade are critical for fostering economic growth, tourism, and improved connectivity.

“Here’s what we envision:

Reopening: We are committed and have reopened Suntai Airport for Domestic Flights as soon as possible. This will not only make travel more convenient for our citizens but also attract investors and boost tourism,

Safety and Compliance.

According to him, the upgrade of the airport will prioritize safety and compliance with international aviation standards.

“We will invest in modern equipment and facilities to ensure the highest level of safety for passengers and Cargo operations.

“Our plan includes the expansion of and modernization of the airport’s terminal building, runway, and other critical infrastructure to accommodate larger aircrafts and increase passenger capacity.

He said that he will collaborate with federal aviation authorities, private sector partners and other critical stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of this project.

“Taraba state is blessed with fertile land, and we have taken steps to revitalize our agricultural sector. We have provided support to farmers and introduced modern farming techniques.

“However, we acknowledge that there is room for improvement in terms of food security and agricultural productivity.

Education and Skill Development. We have invested in Education and Skill development programs, to empower our youths and equip them for the challenges of the future.

He said that his administration has made strides and understands the need for continued investment in the state educational institutions.

He pointed out that health care is a fundamental right, and has made plans to expand health care services to reach more communities.

“Still, we must work harder to ensure that every citizen has access to timely and affordable Health Care. On Security, he said,

“Our State security remains a priority, We have collaborated with security agencies to address security challenges, but there is more work to be done to ensure the safety of our people. Border security strengthening.

“Our state shares borders with neighboring regions, states and countries Cameroun. And it is essential that we maintain a secure environment for our citizens.

“Here’s what we plan to do: Enhanced Border Surveillance, We will invest in modern surveillance technology increase the presence of security personnel along our borders curb illegal activities, and ensure the safety of our communities.

Collaborate with security Agencies.

“We will strengthen our collaboration with federal security agencies to ensure a coordinated effort in securing our borders and addressing cross-border

Community Involvement

Engaging local communities in border security efforts is crucial. We will work closely with community leaders and residents to promote vigilance and report suspicious actions.

“At the same time, we recognize the importance of responsible border business practices to foster economic growth and enhance trade.

He said he will establish trade facilitation centers at key border points to streamline the movement of goods and people making it easier for legal trade to flourish.

“We will work with relevant agencies to ensure that businesses operating near our borders comply with customs and regulatory requirements. This will help prevent smuggling and illicit trade. Also, investment in border infrastructure, such as roads and checkpoints, will support legal trade and economic activities. We will prioritize projects that enhance border connectivity.

He added that he would build relationships with neighboring states, regions and countries.

“We will foster cooperation on cross-border issues, including trade, security, and environmental concerns.

“Our vision for Taraba is one of, Security Economic growth and responsible governance

Strengthening our borders in terms of security and responsible business practices is a vital step in achieving this vision.

He describes Civil Service as the backbone of his government, and critical for the delivery of services to its citizens.

“Over the next four years, we are committed to a comprehensive civil service reform agenda, which includes: Capacity Building: We will invest in training and development programs for our civil servants to enhance their skills, professionalism, adaptability to modern challenges, Merit-based Recruitment.

“We will promote a merit-based system for recruitment, ensuring that appointments are made based on competence rather than political affiliations.

“We will introduce measures to enhance transparency and accountability within the civil service, making sure that public resources are utilized efficiently.

“We will streamline administrative processes, reduce bureaucracy, and improve service delivery to the public.

On the payment of Salaries and Pensions, he said,

“I am aware of the challenges faced by our dedicated civil servants and retirees when it comes to the timely payment of their salaries, pensions, and other entitlements.

“We are taking the following steps to address these issues.

“We are working diligently to ensure that our state’s finances are managed prudently, enabling us to meet our salary and pension obligations consistently.

“We are in the process of automating our payment systems to reduce delay and ensure that salaries and pensions are disbursed promptly.

“We will ensure that funds allocated for salaries and pensions are used exclusively for their intended purposes, preventing any misappropriation or diversion.

He said he would engage with relevant stakeholders, including unions and pensioners’ associations, to address any concerns and ensure a collaborative approach to resolving issues related to payments.

Our commitment to the people of Taraba State remains unwavering.

“We are determined to not only address the challenges we face but also to implement reforms that will strengthen our Civil Service and ensure the prompt payment to deserving Civil Servants and retirees.

According to him, developing a responsible mining plan for natural mineral resources with a focus on environmental and public health is essential such as Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

“We will conduct a thorough Environmental Impact Assessment before starting any mining activities. Assess potential environmental risks and plan mitigating measures accordingly.

“We will implement sustainable mining techniques such as reduced waste generation, efficient water usage, and reclamation of mined areas.

“We will adhere to and enforce strict mining regulations that protect the environment and public health. Regularly audit and update these regulations as needed.

“We will involve local communities in the decision-making process and share the benefits of mining through job creation and community development initiatives.

“We will prioritize the safety and health of mine workers with proper training, safety equipment, and access to health care facilities.

“We will implement effective water management to prevent contamination and ensure the responsible use of water resources.

He pointed out that his administration will protect and preserve local ecosystems and biodiversity through designed conservation areas and responsible reclamation.

“We will develop a comprehensive waste management plan, including proper disposal of hazardous materials and recycling where possible.

“We will continuously monitor environmental and health impact and transparently report findings to regulatory bodies and the public.

“We will educate employees, local communities, and stakeholders about responsible mining.

“Now let’s address what we have not achieved in these 100 days.

“Our mandate is for four years and while we have made progress, there are challenges that require more time and resources to overcome.

“I want to be transparent with you about what remains to be accomplished, those include, Reducing unemployment remains a top priority. We will continue to create job opportunities and attract investment to Taraba State.

“Many of our rural areas require further development. We will work tirelessly to ensure equitable development across the state.

“Our fight against corruption is ongoing. We will strengthen anti-corruption measures to ensure transparent governance.

“We will expedite the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects to ensure that our citizens benefit fully

He assure Tarabans that he is committed to fulfilling the promises he made during the campaigns.

“Taraba State is on the path to progress, and while we have achieved much in these 100 days, our journey is far from over. Together, with your support and collaboration, we will build a stronger, more prosperous, and inclusive Taraba State – Agbu concluded.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Information and Re-Orientation, Barrister Zainab Ibrahim said that the 100 days have witnessed a period of transformation, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our people.

“It’s a time where we have seen bold steps. towards progress, transparency, and inclusivity in governance.

“As His Excellency often says, “My concept of 100 days in office is to let the people tell me what I have done, not for me to tell them what I have done so that I can evaluate my performance.”

According to her, in the first 100 days, Governor Agbu Kefas has laid the foundation for a brighter Taraba.

“Among his notable milestones, are the declaration of free basic education for primary and secondary schools, and the 50% reduction in tuition fees and accommodation fees, respectively for all tertiary institutions, the payment of pensions, the ongoing renovations of selected secondary schools in the state, and the prospective procurement of 850 modern tractors to support our farmers in boosting agriculture, among other initiatives.

“These landmarks form the bedrock upon which we will construct a brighter Taraba. In the face of challenges, Governor Kefas and his team have persevered, tirelessly working towards fulfilling the aspirations of our people, guided by the moving-forward mantra, that resonates with us all.

She said that apart from reports, the day is also about fostering dialogue and partnership.

“It’s about how we, as media representatives, government officials, and concerned citizens, can collaborate to shape a brighter future for our state – she said.

According to her, the media serves as the vital link between the government and the people, and we highly value your insights and feedback.

“As we move forward, let us remain unified in our commitment to making our state a beacon of hope and progress.

“Together, we can achieve remarkable feats. Let the discussions today inspire us to continue working hand in hand, for it is in unity that we find our greatest strength.

“Thank you for joining us on this important journey. I eagerly anticipate a constructive and enlightening session.

“Together, let us collectively shape a future that we can all take pride in – She added.

On his part, the Chairman, Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Mr. Gabriel Yough, commended Governor Agbu Kefas, for his transformational policies to build a new Taraba, and setting the pace of his administration on strategic projects and policies that demonstrate good governance within the first 100 days in office.

He saluted the governor for adequately attending to key projects that had a direct bearing on the citizens within his first 100 days as governor of Taraba.

He further commended the governor for initiating free and compulsory Basic education and slashing the torsion fees of tertiary institutions by 50 percent.

According to him, the governor’s proactive approach to give Jalingo the state capital, a face-lift, by engaging young men and women as street sweepers was laudable.

He also saluted the governor’s courage in changing the trend of old leaders by appointing youth into his cabinet, urged Tarabans to keep the faith, and supported the governor’s administration to succeed in her desired mandate.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng