Delayed contracts: FG to review road projects with augumentation to ensure transparency –Umahi

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

Minister of Works Engr David Umahi, has declared that the Federal Ministry of Works would commence the review of road contracts with augmentation to ensure transparency.

Umahi made the assertion on Thursday while on an inspection tour of Federal roads in Ebonyi and Abia States.

Some of the roads inspected on Ebonyi State axis included the Abakaliki-Afikpo Federal Highway, Nkporo, Ohafia -Abiriba road , Owuttu -Amangwu road among others.

He said that the review became imperative to enable him explain technically why such increases in projects sum occured.

*I want to review all the projects that is having augmentation, I want to know why a project that is awarded for N2 billion is now N10 billion*

*There is need to review projects, I have directed all the Directors will work with my Team of Consultants,

Umahi emphasized that the review was not a probe but to seek knowledge stating *am not against augmentation, I want to have the knowledge to be able to answer to the President*.

He advocated the use of concrete pavement in the construction of road projects compared to Asphalt.

*That does not mean that concrete can not be mixed with Asphalt , while concrete last for 50 years, asphalt last for 10 years*

The Minister expressed worry over delayed road contracts stating *this job we are here was awarded since 2012, it is not palatable.

Speaking against the backdrop of the activities of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency /FERMA, the Minister directed the Agency to carry out road rehabilitation with concrete pavement on Federal roads.

*Henceforth, FERMA should endeavour to rehabilitate roads on federal roads with concrete*

The Minister was accompanied on the inspection tour but the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works, and Directors of Works in south-east states…