Uzodimma bemoans passing of foremost APC chieftain, Onyebuchi

Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has bemoaned the sudden death of a prominent son of the State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. EJK Onyebuchi.

Dr. Onyebuchi, a prominent politician according to the family, passed on Monday at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri (formerly Federal Medical Centre), aged 87.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor said Sen. Uzodimma described Dr. Onyebuchi as a “great leader” and his death at this time as “shocking.”

Governor Uzodimma who recalled that Dr. Onyebuchi was one of the leading lights in the APC political family and the Imo State Elders Council, noted that the ideals the deceased propounded should be upheld in the interest of Imo State in particular and the society at large.

“Dr. EJK Onyebuchi’s contribution to the APC in Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general should serve as a yardstick for the improvement of the society and will not be forgotten in a hurry.”

While insisting that Dr. Onyebuchi’s death has left a big vacuum in his community at Obowo Local Government Area, Imo State and Nigeria, Governor Uzodimma, on behalf of his family, the people and government of Imo State prayed God to be “merciful to him” and grant those he left behind to mourn him the grace to bear the loss.

