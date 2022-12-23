Akpabio lauds developmental initiatives in Ebonyi….Describes Umahi as another shining star of democracy in Nigeria

Former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the developmental initiatives of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Umahi, noting that “the governor’s achievements in office in the last seven and half years have made him another shining star of democracy in Nigeria”.

Senator Akpabio stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Jackson Udom, shortly after he received the Maiden State Honours Award 2022, as Grand Commander Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GCEHF), in recognition of his illustrious service to Ebonyi State and humanity.

The award was received on his behalf by Engineer I.K. Ugwuegede, former Commissioner Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority in Abakaliki, on Thursday.

According to the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, “I thank the government and the good people of Ebonyi State for this honour. The development strides of Governor Umahi in Ebonyi State remind me of Akwa Ibom State (2007-2015), when I unleashed Uncommon Transformation upon the state and its people.”

The statement further quoted the former Senate Minority Leader as saying: “This award will encourage me to continue with my contributions to national development while cementing the relationship between Akwa Ibom people and Ebonyi people.”

Other dignitaries who were honoured include, late former Head of State, Sani Abacha; former President Goodluck Jonathan GCFR; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari (who also represented President Muhammadu Buhari); some serving and former state governors, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, among numerous others.

