Nigerian-SA Based Timskilz Breaking Boundaries in Branding, Events & More

Timmy Campbell, popularly known as Timskilz, is one of the few Nigerians breaking boundaries in the diaspora. He is currently one of the most sought-after events, brand/marketing managers and publicists in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Timskilz was born and raised in Lagos state, Nigeria. He studied Media Communications and Public Relations at the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago Iwoye in Ogun state where he earned his Bachelor’s degree and got a Diploma in Radio and TV Presentation at the National Broadcast Academy (NBA) in Lagos.

While a student at the OOU, Timskilz was already the Head of Content and Music Promotion expert at Naijaloaded.com.ng, Nigeria’s number-one music and entertainment website.

Timskilz’s vast experience in the music and entertainment industry was evident in his unique PR strategies, media and promotional plans. He was also an associate publicist for some A-list artistes including Olamide, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Ayo Jay, Aramide, Niyola, Black Magic while at Inglemind Digital music distribution company, owned by popular music Mogul Bolaji Kareem now a powerhouse at Empire Africa.

In 2018, Timskilz left Naijaloaded and relocated to South Africa. Today, he is the Chief Brand/Marketing and Event Manager to @boothsandton and @Room130bar one of the Biggest NightClub in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In November 2018, he etched his name on the high achievers’ list by being part of some remarkable projects such as the “First Annual Booth Festival” #BoothFest18 Headlined by one of Africa’s biggest music exports, Wizkid. He steered the marketing, PR and social media team to a successful turnout that happened to be the best outdoor music fiesta in Johannesburg.

The brand strategist didn’t stop there. He got more accolades under his belt after he curated numerous club events. Timskilz has, indeed, played host to some of the biggest names in Africa, the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, DBanj, Kizz Daniel, Seun Kuti, Ice Prince, K Cee, 9ice Bryann (BBNaija), White Money (BBNaija) and many more.

As they have all performed @Boothsandton alongside South Africa’s top artistes and DJs such as AKA, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Musa Keys, Major League and Nadia Nakai among others.

Without a doubt, Timskilz has carved a niche for himself as one of the successful names in the business of entertainment, brand, talent management and PR in Africa.

Meanwhile, despite the career success recorded so far, his latest moves which include the establishment of Spotlight Media Africa, LyricsHub24 among others suggest that the sky is just a starting point for him as he continues to hoist the Nigerian flag with pride.

