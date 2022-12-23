Lord’s Chosen celebrates 20th anniversary in Lagos

CHINYERE IKEANYI



The commemoration of the 20th anniversary of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries will hod on Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi – Apapa-Expressway byIjesha bus stop, Lagos.

According to a statement by the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Ministry, Pastor Louis Chidi, the progrmme, which starts by 8am daily, has the theme: , ‘ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS’.

Pastor Chidi said the two-day power packed interdenominational programme was designed to return all glory to God and demonstrate our appreciation for all He has done for us from December 2002 to date, particularly in the area of expansion of the kingdom of heaven by soul winning.

He also said the founder and icon of revival evangelism, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, would minister salvation, deliverances from spiritual limitations, diseases, sicknesses, demonic affliction, and barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness.

Free transport arrangement, the PRO said, has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location in Lagos, adding: “We have also made provision for a digitalized security measure that will checkmate any breach of order”.

“The General Overseer, Pastor Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power in deliverance.

“From a humble beginning twenty years ago The Lord’s Chosen has grown in leaps and bounds because God is with us. We are celebrating the Lord’s doings with thanksgivings, praises and worship to the Most High. As we sing of His mercies, kindness and faithfulness, assuredly, God will come down to inhabit the praises among His people and consequently the country will have the feelings of His love.

“The presence of God in the program will definitely produce a spiritual positive transformation that will bring about restoration, salvation and Holy Ghost baptism, all of which will bring the entire nation into the blessings of God.

“It shall witness a fulfillment of all God’s good purposes in the life of participants through which they shall experience a total change as evident that God has visited them. Yoke shall be broken, the barren shall be made to conceive, the lame shall walk, the blind shall see, captives shall be set free, the poor shall rejoice, the hunger and thirsty shall be satisfied and those that lose something in life will regain them.

“Although our country is going through trial which has given rise to despondency, nevertheless, amidst this hope deficit God has inspired this program to draw our attention to the fact that our survival and the unity of the country do not lie on our own ability but on the measure of His mercy. And as we lift up His name high with one voice during the program, our country shall have a positive turn around.

“The Scripture says, “…and when they lifted up their voice with the trumpets and cymbals and instruments of music, and praised the LORD, saying, For he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever: that then the house was filled with a cloud, even the house of the LORD; So that the priests could not stand to minister by reason of the cloud: for the glory of the LORD had filled the house of God” (2 Chron. 5: 13- 14).

“Beloved, come let us honour the Almighty for something great will happen as we thank and praise God during the program which God will be using to bless the country and cause it to resonate again politically, economically and socially”, Pastor Chidi further stated in the statement.

For a better society