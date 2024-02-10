Access Bank MD, Wigwe, wife, son, Abimbola Ogunbanjo in chopper crash

Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive officer (CEO) of Access Holdings Plc, was involved in a helicopter crash in the United States, on Friday.

Wigwe, his wife, and son were in the helicopter when it crashed in California near the Nevada border, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).

Six passengers were onboard, however, no survivors found so far.

The Eurocopter EC 130 crashed near Nipton, the outer reaches of the Mojave Desert Preserve, east of the 15 Freeway, around 10 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the agency said.

No survivors have been located, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The helicopter is registered to a Burbank-area tour company called Orbic Air, NBC reported.

Orbic Air could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Friday night incident marks the second fatal helicopter crash in California in less than a week after five Marines perished when their aircraft went down while returning from a training exercise on Tuesday.

