Prof Ogundipe innovation, science Foundation in collaboration with faculty of Science , university of Lagos

L-r …Commissioner, Ministry of Tertiary Education Lagos State , Mr Tolani Sule ; Director, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Information Technology (IT). (UNILAG)  Dr Victor Odumuyiwa ; Wife of the Former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos,   Mrs. Oluwaseun Ogundipe;, Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;  Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric Plc, Folake Soetan; Former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Lagos state first lady representative by , Oyindamola Ogunsanwo; Dean of the Faculty of Science, (UNILAG)  Prof. Elijah Oyeyemi.

L-r… Vice-Chancellor   University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Former Vice Chancellor, , (UNILAG)  Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ;Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; University Librarian, Prof. Yetunde Zaid ;   representative  of Acting registrar, Barrister Yetunde Ogunlewe; Director Academic  Planning Unit , Prof Matthew Ilori; Dean of the Faculty of Science, (UNILAG)  Prof. Elijah Oyeyemi.

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ; (5th right) presenting a Cheque of One million Naira to theTeam  Neptune first position  at the competition ,from (UNILAG) Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa (Left) Dean of the Faculty of Science, (UNILAG)  Prof. Elijah Oyeyemi (3rd right) ,   Mrs. Oluwaseun Ogundipe;(right) and others at Prof Ogundipe Innovative Challenge 2.0 .

L-r …Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; first runner up Team Horizon ,with a Cheque of seven thousand Five hundred naira , received  by Babajide Praise, (LASU) ; former Vice Chancellor, , (UNILAG)  Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ;  Dean of the Faculty of Science, (UNILAG)  Prof. Elijah Oyeyemi.

Guest Lecturer Director, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Information Technology (IT). (UNILAG) Dr Victor Odumuyiwa, addressing the Audience .

Cross Section of the audience.

L-r… University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid; Bursar (UNILAG) Mrs. Oluwafunmilola  Adekunle; professor of Chemistry at the University of Lagos  Prof Oluwole Familoni.

L-r Okamkpa Tobechukwu; Simeon Emerhara; Former Vice Chancellor, , (UNILAG)  Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ; Promise Okwuchukwu. Participating  School from university of Nigeria Nsukka.

