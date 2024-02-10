No mass recruitment yet into Osun State Civil Service 

-Govt only approves recruitment of 5,000 new teachers and 250 education officers

Osun State government under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is currently not carrying out mass recruitment into the Civil Service as being wrongly assumed with the ongoing sales of employment forms by the Civil Service Commission.

According to a statement by the Commissioner, Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the sales of forms by the Osun State Civil Service Commission, it must be emphasized, is a normal official routine.

“Members of the public, particularly employment seekers, should not, in any way, misconstrue it to be a scheme by the Ademola Adeleke-led administration for mass recruitment into the state civil service.

“We advise those, who by now, must have collected the forms, to keep them jealously in their possession pending when official approval for mass recruitment exercise may be officially unfolded to the public.

“Again, the Government wishes to reiterate that the only approved recruitment drive currently going on in Osun State is the sale and issuance of forms for the engagement of an additional 5000 teachers and 250 education officers.

“The aim, which is in accordance with the recent approval granted by the Osun State Executive Council, is to fill the existing vacancies in the state’s teaching service in order to strengthen the hitherto moribund education sector.

“Therefore, if the Government wishes to embark on a general mass recruitment exercise into the Civil Service, an official announcement, via officially designated media channels, would be released to the public”, the Commissioner stated.

