ABUJA TO HOST ZION MINISTRY’S PRAYER CRUSADE TODAY

The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach Ministry (ZPMOM) has announced its plan to hold a prayer crusade in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, the Spiritual Director of the ministry, announced this at the Sunday Fellowship programme held at Zion ground, Onyebuchi Estate, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

He said the programme, tagged “Power Pack Crusade”, would be held at the Exhibition Hall and Events Pavilion, Department of Art and Culture, FCT, opposite Radio House, Abuja. The programme is the first such crusade to be held outside Lagos by the ministry since it was founded by Evangelist Ebuka in 2009. It is expected attract thousands of people from the FCT and neighbouring states of Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi.

The Evangelist added that the programme is expected to record thousands of people giving up their lives to Christ, outstanding miracles and healings, deliverance from bondage and salvation of souls.

Apart from mind-boggling testimonies and pin-point prophecies with instant solutions recorded at Zion, Ebuka is increasingly growing popular for conversion of native doctors, cultists and prostitutes, saving marriages on the brink of collapse, charity works of his Seraphic Foundation, free treatment for indigent families at Seraphic Hospital and giving out money to reconciled couples and converted people to enable them to start up decent businesses.

Zion Prayer Movement Outreach is a non-denominational ministry with followers from different religions and denominations. Its weekly programmes at Zion ground are attended by thousands of people, while millions across the globe follow online.