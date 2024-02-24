Champion Newspapers Limited
Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade celebrates her birthday at 60 in Lagos

L-r... Senior Pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (  (RCCG) City Of David., Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, his wife the celebrant, Convener Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade, cutting her 60th Birthday cake at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 18/2/2024 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Chief Abiola Dosunmu; First Lady of Ogun State  Mrs.  Bamidele Abiodun; Soun of Ogbomoso, Pastor Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye; the Celebrant, Dr Siju iluyomade; Senor Pastor ( RCCG) City Of David., Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr ibujoke  Sanwo- Olu, during the church service at City of David victoria island Lagos… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … APC Rivers State  Gubernatorial Candidate, 2023. Mr. Tonye Patrick Cole; chatting with the celebrant Convener, Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade.

L-r…  Founder and Group Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Dr Stella Chinyelu Okoli; Nigerian businesswoman and philanthropist, Apostle Folorunso Alakija; Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Futureview Financial Services Limited, Mrs. Elizabeth Ngozi Ebi.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Pastor  Dapo Adeyemo and Miss Blossom Iheakanwa.

L-r …The Celebrant Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade; with founder and CEO of Bolmus Group International,  Hajia Bola Shagay.

L-r… Former First Lady, Imo State Mrs, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha; former Minister of Industry. Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande; MD/CEO of Eleganza Group, chief Dr. (Mrs.).Sade Okoya; Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

L-r …Former Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI), Amb Adekunle Olumide; with former Chairman of Nigerian Breweries, Elder. Felix Ohiwerei.

L-r… Joseph, Joy  , and  Editor-in-Chief/ Managing Director, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. (Mrs.). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Former Board Member at FBN Holdings PLC, Otunba Seni Adetu his wife. Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group  Dr Janet Adetu.

L-r… Mrs. Helen Onasanya her husband former Group Managing Director of First Bank Mr. Bisi Onasanya.

L-R …Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI. Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe; his wife CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe.

Dr Ifeyinwa  Nwakwei (2nd left) poses with friends.

Cross section of friends of  the Celebrant.

R-L … Mother of the celebrant  Mrs. Henrietta Bamidele Adejumo; her daughter Dr Siju Iluyomade and others , during the birthday celebration/ thanksgiving service for Dr Siju iluyomade at 60, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 18/2/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

