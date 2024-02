APWEN , Lagos Chapter industrial visit Sika Manufacturing Nigeria Limited in Lagos

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; with their group. Presenting a plague to the Specification Manager at Sika Manufacturing Nigeria Limited Mr. Nitesh Tank, (both Middle) during the APWEN, during an industrial visit to Sika Manufacturing Nigeria Limited at Ilupeju in Lagos on 21/2/2024.

Sales Team manager, Sika Manufacturing Nigeria Engr Adesola Mofikoya (middle) explaining a point of interest to Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi. (3rd right)and her Group, during the APWEN, industrial visit to Sika Manufacturing Nigeria Limited.

L-r… Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Uchechi; Edosomwan; Sales Engineer Sika Manufacturing Nigeria Limited, Abisola Ayeni; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; presenting a plague to Specification Manager at Sika Manufacturing Nigeria Limited Mr. Nitesh Tank; Secretary, (APWEN) Lagos Engr.Onyekachi Nnazor; Ex Officer ,(APWEN) Engr Stella John-Taiwo.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; presenting a plague to the Specification Manager at Sika Manufacturing Nigeria Limited Mr. Nitesh Tank, while other members watch, during the APWEN, industrial visit to Sika Manufacturing Nigeria Limited at ilupeju in Lagos. On 21/2/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

